Feb 16 (Reuters) -
* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces $153.3 million
settlement with Con Edison arising from 2014 gas explosion in
East Harlem
* Cuomo says Con Edison agreed not to seek reimbursement
from customers for over $125.5 million spent on gas leak
response activity since the fatal blast
* Cuomo says settlement also includes a more than $25
million fund to benefit gas customers
* Cuomo says that under settlement, Con Ed
shareholders will pay for various gas pipe inspections, repairs
* Cuomo calls the accord the largest gas safety-related
settlement in New York's history
Further company coverage:
(Editing by Alan Crosby)