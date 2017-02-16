Feb 16 U.S. Appeals Court Rejects Toro Co

* Appeal of preliminary injunction in patent infringement case related to lawn mowers -- court ruling

* Federal circuit court of appeals says lower court judge did not abuse discretion in awarding preliminary injunction to scag power equipment

* Scag sought to block toro from making, selling lawn mowers equipped with platform suspension systems that it said infringed a patent it holds Further company coverage: