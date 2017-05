Feb 15 CME Group Inc

* CME Group announces copper futures open interest record, surpassing 300,000 contracts milestone

* Copper futures open interest surpassed 300,000 contracts for first time on Monday, February 13, 2017

* Copper ended trading session with total of 300,996 contracts open interest, surpassing previous record of 297,830 set on February 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: