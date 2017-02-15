Feb 16 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc :
* Papa Murphy's announces strategic realignment of resources
to drive franchise growth and profitability
* Says 2017, company expects realignment will reduce sg&a
expenses by nearly $1.2 million
* Papa Murphy's - seeking to partner with franchisees who
can buy company-owned stores and "further build out select
markets"
* Papa Murphy's Holdings - realignment, which includes
elimination of certain management positions and other corporate
personnel, expected to generate annual sg&a savings of about
$1.5 million
* Papa Murphy's Holdings - realignment expected to generate
annual sg&a savings of about $1.5 million, including sg&a
savings of about $0.3 million at national ad-fund
* Papa Murphy's says measures, along with cost savings,
expected to drive ongoing top and bottom line growth
