Feb 16 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc :

* Papa Murphy's announces strategic realignment of resources to drive franchise growth and profitability

* Says 2017, company expects realignment will reduce sg&a expenses by nearly $1.2 million

* Papa Murphy's - seeking to partner with franchisees who can buy company-owned stores and "further build out select markets"

* Papa Murphy's Holdings - realignment, which includes elimination of certain management positions and other corporate personnel, expected to generate annual sg&a savings of about $1.5 million

* Papa Murphy's Holdings - realignment expected to generate annual sg&a savings of about $1.5 million, including sg&a savings of about $0.3 million at national ad-fund

