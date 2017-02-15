Feb 15 Sunpower Corp -
* Says expects no change to the current investment tax
credit policy structure - conf call
* Says expects some type of corporate tax reform over the
next 12 to 18 months - conf call
* Says already seeing some indications of price
stabilization in certain markets and geographies - conf call
* Says residential demand remains solid in all key markets
although overall market growth has slowed in California - conf
call
* Says power plant business remains challenging with PPA
pricing under considerable near-term pressure- conf call
* Expect further market expansion over next three years
driven primarily by decline in cost of solar power - conf call
* Expect restructuring efforts to be complete by midyear, to
see benefits of actions towards the back half of 2017 - conf
call
