Feb 15 Yahoo Inc :
* Says outside forensic experts have been investigating the
creation of forged cookies
* Yahoo has invalidated the forged cookies so they cannot be
used again
* Says investigation has identified user accounts for which
it believes forged cookies were taken or used
Source text - (yhoo.it/2cUthdp)
