* Says outside forensic experts have been investigating the creation of forged cookies

* Yahoo has invalidated the forged cookies so they cannot be used again

* Says investigation has identified user accounts for which it believes forged cookies were taken or used

* Says investigating the creation of forged cookies that could have enabled an intruder to access our users' accounts without a password

* Based on ongoing investigation, experts identified user accounts for which they believe forged cookies were taken or used in 2015 or 2016