Feb 15 TripAdvisor Inc

* TripAdvisor - Qtrly total revenue $316 million, up 2 percent

* Q4 revenue view $326.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly average monthly unique visitors reached 390 million during the peak summer travel season, or up 14% year over year

* TripAdvisor - "Instant booking rollout induced significant revenue headwinds in 2016, muting revenue growth and significantly impacting profitability"

* TripAdvisor - "Click-based and transaction revenue growth improved in the fourth quarter and again in january compared to the fourth quarter"

* TripAdvisor - "In the fourth quarter, we reached more than 560,000 instantly bookable hotels on our platform"

* TripAdvisor - "Our instant booking launch dampened our core click-based and transaction revenue growth in 2016"