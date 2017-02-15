Feb 15 TripAdvisor Inc
* TripAdvisor - Qtrly total revenue $316 million, up 2
percent
* Q4 revenue view $326.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $326.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly average monthly unique visitors reached 390 million
during the peak summer travel season, or up 14% year over year
* TripAdvisor - "Instant booking rollout induced significant
revenue headwinds in 2016, muting revenue growth and
significantly impacting profitability"
* TripAdvisor - "Click-based and transaction revenue growth
improved in the fourth quarter and again in january compared to
the fourth quarter"
* TripAdvisor - "In the fourth quarter, we reached more than
560,000 instantly bookable hotels on our platform"
* TripAdvisor - "Our instant booking launch dampened our
core click-based and transaction revenue growth in 2016"
