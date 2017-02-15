GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Feb 15 (Reuters) -
* Canada Goose Holdings Inc files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
* Canada Goose Holdings says it has applied for listing of its subordinate voting shares on NYSE and on Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GOOS"
* Canada Goose Holdings - CIBC Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, Goldman, Sachs & Co, RBC Capital Markets among underwriters to IPO
* Canada Goose Holdings - Underwriters to IPO also include BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and BMO Source text: (bit.ly/2kzdtwW)
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
TOKYO, May 30 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Tuesday, with the equity market feeling downward pressure from a stronger yen, which hurts big manufacturers' export revenues.