Feb 15 Cloud Peak Energy Inc

* Cloud Peak Energy modifies throughput and transportation agreements with Westshore Terminals and BNSF Railway

* Cloud Peak Energy Inc - Both agreements provide that parties may extend agreements through end of 2019 if elected

* Cloud Peak Energy Inc - Cloud Peak Energy made upfront payments and also committed to minimum payments through 2018

* Cloud Peak Energy Inc says outstanding undiscounted commitments are approximately $51 million through current two year term of these agreements

* Cloud Peak Energy - Westshore has certain priority rights on throughput capacity in respect of any export shipments by Cloud Peak Energy through 2024