Feb 15 Cloud Peak Energy Inc
* Cloud Peak Energy modifies throughput and transportation
agreements with Westshore Terminals and BNSF Railway
* Cloud Peak Energy Inc - Both agreements provide that
parties may extend agreements through end of 2019 if elected
* Cloud Peak Energy Inc - Cloud Peak Energy made upfront
payments and also committed to minimum payments through 2018
* Cloud Peak Energy Inc says outstanding undiscounted
commitments are approximately $51 million through current two
year term of these agreements
* Cloud Peak Energy - Westshore has certain priority rights
on throughput capacity in respect of any export shipments by
Cloud Peak Energy through 2024
