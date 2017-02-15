BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc
* Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc - on Feb 13, 2017 co entered into agreement and plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US Inc for $56.50 in cash
* Zeltiq Aesthetics - under specified circumstances company may be required to pay Allergan Holdco US Inc a termination fee of $74 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kU71nD) Further company coverage:
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement