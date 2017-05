Feb 15 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc

* Healthcare Realty Trust Inc qtrly same store revenue per average occupied square foot increased 2.8 pct

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.40

* Healthcare Realty Trust Inc qtrly average same store occupancy increased to 89.2 pct from 88.7 pct

* Qtrly normalized FFO per share $0.41

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S