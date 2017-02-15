Feb 15 Aecom
* Says updating fiscal year 2017 GAAP EPS guidance of $2.13
to $2.53
* Says reiterating 2017 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.80 to
$3.20
* Says expects fiscal 2017 full year interest expense of
$220 and adjusted interest expense
* Says the expense outlook is in connection with co's
current offering of $1 billion of its senior notes maturing in
2027
* Expects fiscal 2017 full year adjusted interest expense,
excluding amortization of deferred financing fees, of about $200
million
* Says undertaking current senior notes offering to take
advantage of interest rate environment
