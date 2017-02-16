US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 16 Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
* Court found that asserted claims of the "094" and "980" patents were not invalid
* Court found that co's proposed palonosetron hydrochloride product infringes certain claims of some U.S. patents Source text:bit.ly/2ks6WZY Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)