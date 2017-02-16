Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announces order for next generation of ships for norwegian cruise line
* Norwegian Cruise Line- Reached agreement with Fincantieri S.P.A. to construct next generation of ships for its Norwegian Cruise Line brand
* Norwegian Cruise Line- Four ships are on order for delivery in 2022, 2023, 2024 2025, with option for 2 additional ships to be delivered in 2026, 2027
* Contract price for each of four vessels is approximately 800 million euros per ship
* Norwegian Cruise Line- Co obtained export credit financing to fund 80 percent of contract price of each ship delivered through 2025
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.