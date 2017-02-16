US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 16 Cadila Healthcare Ltd
* The USFDA inspected company's moraiya facility from February 6, 2017 to February 15, 2017.
* Says at the end of the inspection, no observation (483) is issued. Source text: bit.ly/2kMMsam Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)