US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
(Corrects to add dropped words "for govt dues" in headline)
Feb 16 Reserve Bank of India:
* Reimbursement of merchant discount rate
* India government decided to absorb MDR charges in respect of debit card transactions while making payments to GoI
* RBI will reimburse banks the MDR on debit cards used for payment of tax and non-tax dues to the Government of India with effect from January 1, 2017.
* Claims may be signed by the officer-in-charge of the government banking division of the bank
* "Agency banks are advised to forward claim for reimbursement of MDR along with statutory auditor’s certificate to our cas nagpur on a qtrly basis"
* Should also certify that MDR charges for transaction amounts upto INR 100,000 have not been collected from the payer
* First such claim may be made by April 30, 2017 for the quarter ending March 31, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2kVRGmR
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)