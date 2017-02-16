(Corrects to add dropped words "for govt dues" in headline)

Feb 16 Reserve Bank of India:

* Reimbursement of merchant discount rate

* India government decided to absorb MDR charges in respect of debit card transactions while making payments to GoI

* RBI will reimburse banks the MDR on debit cards used for payment of tax and non-tax dues to the Government of India with effect from January 1, 2017.

* Claims may be signed by the officer-in-charge of the government banking division of the bank

* "Agency banks are advised to forward claim for reimbursement of MDR along with statutory auditor’s certificate to our cas nagpur on a qtrly basis"

* Should also certify that MDR charges for transaction amounts upto INR 100,000 have not been collected from the payer

* First such claim may be made by April 30, 2017 for the quarter ending March 31, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2kVRGmR