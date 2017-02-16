Feb 16 Astrazeneca Plc :
* Partner Valeant Pharmaceuticals announced that US FDA has
approved Siliq (Brodalumab) injection for treatment of adult
patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
* Through a collaboration agreement, astrazeneca granted
valeant exclusive license to develop and commercialise siliq
globally, except in japan and certain other asian countries
* Under terms of agreement, Astrazeneca will receive a
milestone payment of $130 million from valeant at first
regulatory approval
* This milestone will be recorded in Astrazeneca financial
statements as externalisation revenue
* Following approval, Astrazeneca and Valeant will share
profits from sale of siliq in US market.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)