US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 16 Biocon Ltd :
* Says U.S. FDA accepts Biologics License Application (BLA) for Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar Pegfilgrastim for review
* Proposed biosimilar to Neulasta is used to reduce duration of neutropenia and incidence of fever associated with neutropenia in adults
* Says FDA goal date set under Biosimilar User Fee Act is Oct 9, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2llg560 Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)