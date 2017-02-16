Feb 16 Pacific Ethanol Inc :
* Pacific Ethanol Inc -co, Edeniq, Inc announced they have
entered into a technology licensing and purchase agreement
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - agreement to enable production of
cellulosic ethanol at Pacific Ethanol's Madera, California plant
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - installation is expected to be
completed in Q3 of 2017
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - Madera plant has a total annual
production capacity of 40 million gallons
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - Madera plant is expected to produce
up to one million gallons per year of cellulosic ethanol with
Edeniq's pathway process
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: