Feb 16 Canacol Energy Ltd
* Canacol Energy Ltd enters into US $265 million senior
secured term loan to replace existing credit agreement
* Canacol Energy - new credit agreement will replace
corporation's existing two facilities with BNP Paribas and
APOLLO INVESTMENT CORPORATION senior notes
* Canacol Energy Ltd - new credit agreement will allow an
additional US$ 40 million of greenshoe funds available within 12
months post-funding
* Canacol Energy Ltd - proceeds from term loan will be used
for repayment of principal in amount of US$ 255 million
* Canacol Energy - new credit agreement defers amortization
payments till March, 2019
