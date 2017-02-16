Feb 16 Moody's:

* Says banks committed nearly $10 billion of credit and liquidity support for variable rate demand bonds, commercial paper transactions in Q4 2016

* Credit and liquidity commitment in Q4 significantly less than $17.8 billion quarterly average of commitments issued during first 3 quarters of 2016

* New VRDB issuance in Q4 affected by lower demand from institutional money market funds due to tighter SEC rules on money fund operations Source text - (bit.ly/2lWUcXt)