Feb 16 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P - Connecticut's proposed state budget could lead to
significant local government budgetary uncertainty
* S&P - Governor of Connecticut's 2018-2019 biennial budget
proposal creates budgetary uncertainty for some local
governments
* S&P on Connecticut's budget - Credit impact on local
governments could be negative should they not be able to
adequately adjust to new funding paradigm
* S&P on Connecticut budget - From credit standpoint,
believe communities lacking reserves, budgetary flexibility to
cushion outsized budget gaps will feel greatest effects
* S&P on Connecticut's budget - Shift in pension funding
responsibilities from state to local governments could
potentially lead to further cost shifts in future