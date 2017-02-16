Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 T. Rowe Price Group Inc :
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.57PER SHARE
* T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC - QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE REPRESENTS A 5.6% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE OF $0.54 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.