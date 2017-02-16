Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
Feb 16 Cree Inc :
* Cree announces termination of Wolfspeed and Infineon sale transaction
* Cree Inc - wolfspeed to be reintegrated into cree
* Cree Inc says termination of this transaction with infineon will trigger a termination fee of $12.5 million being paid to cree
* Cree Inc - Cree and Infineon have been unable to identify alternatives which would address national security concerns of CFIUS
* Cree Inc - Wolfspeed will now be reported as a separate segment of cree's continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
