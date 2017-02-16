Russia completes first flight of new MS-21 passenger plane
MOSCOW, May 28 Russia on Sunday completed the first flight of its new MS-21 medium-range passenger plane, state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation said in a statement.
Feb 16 Universal American Corp
* Universal american stockholders approve pending merger with Wellcare
* More than 99 pct of shares represented in person or by proxy voted to approve acquisition
* Transaction is expected to close in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 28 Russia on Sunday completed the first flight of its new MS-21 medium-range passenger plane, state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation said in a statement.
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations