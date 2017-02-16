Feb 16 Zhaopin Ltd

* Zhaopin announces receipt of preliminary non-binding proposal

* Says special committee has been authorized by company's board of directors to review and consider proposed transaction

* Zhaopin Ltd -Special committee of board is in advanced discussions with a consortium led by co's largest shareholder regarding a potential transaction

* Zhaopin Ltd - Special committee has retained independent advisors, including a financial advisor and legal counsel, to assist it in its work