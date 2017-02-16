Russia completes first flight of new MS-21 passenger plane
MOSCOW, May 28 Russia on Sunday completed the first flight of its new MS-21 medium-range passenger plane, state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation said in a statement.
Feb 16 Zhaopin Ltd
* Zhaopin announces receipt of preliminary non-binding proposal
* Says special committee has been authorized by company's board of directors to review and consider proposed transaction
* Zhaopin Ltd -Special committee of board is in advanced discussions with a consortium led by co's largest shareholder regarding a potential transaction
* Zhaopin Ltd - Special committee has retained independent advisors, including a financial advisor and legal counsel, to assist it in its work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations