Russia completes first flight of new MS-21 passenger plane
MOSCOW, May 28 Russia on Sunday completed the first flight of its new MS-21 medium-range passenger plane, state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation said in a statement.
Feb 16 GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA :
* GOL announces ADS ratio change
* GOL Linhas Aereas - ratio change in program from ratio of one ADS representing ten preferred shares to one ADS representing five preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations