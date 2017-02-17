(Corrects headline to specify application to EMRA will take place in the future. Corrects first bullet in the text to clarify application to EMRA will be made following the completion of incorporation of a new company.)

Feb 17 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS :

* 100 percent owned unit Turktell Bilisim to make the application to EMRA for permission to operate following the completion of the incorporation of a company with an initial capital of 2.0 million lira ($544,499.20)

* New company to carry out activities with respect to electricity energy trade and wholesale and retail electricity sale

