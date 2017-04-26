New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
(Corrects FFB production in headline; FFB, crude palm oil, palm kernel production figures in bullet after company revises its numbers)
Feb 22 Sarawak Oil Palms Bhd
* Jan FFB production 99,445 MT, Jan crude palm oil production 28,481 MT, Jan palm kernel production 5,615 MT Source text : (bit.ly/2phKKkh) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.