Feb 23 Indra Sistemas SA:
* FY net sales 2.71 billion euros ($2.87 billion) versus
2.85 billion euros year ago
* FY net profit 69.9 million euros versus 87.7 million euros
in Reuters poll
* FY EBITDA 229 million euros versus 131 million euros year
ago
* Order portfolio down 2 percent at 3.13 billion euros at
end of Dec. versus 3.19 billion euros at end of Dec. 2015
* Net debt 523 million euros at end of Dec. versus 700
million euros at end of Dec. 2015
* Order intake up 6 percent throughout the year 2016 in
local currency
($1 = 0.9446 euros)
