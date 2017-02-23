(Adds period "FY" in headline.)

Feb 23 Indra Sistemas SA:

* FY net sales 2.71 billion euros ($2.87 billion) versus 2.85 billion euros year ago

* FY net profit 69.9 million euros versus 87.7 million euros in Reuters poll

* FY EBITDA 229 million euros versus 131 million euros year ago

* Order portfolio down 2 percent at 3.13 billion euros at end of Dec. versus 3.19 billion euros at end of Dec. 2015

* Net debt 523 million euros at end of Dec. versus 700 million euros at end of Dec. 2015

* Order intake up 6 percent throughout the year 2016 in local currency Source text for Eikon: [ID:nCNMbrGpdG ,

($1 = 0.9446 euros)