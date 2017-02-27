(Corrects headline to clarify co scraps national roaming charges; adds source text)

Feb 27 Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* Says announced radical changes that redefine value proposition for domestic and international roaming

* Says Airtel mobile customers will be able to carry their numbers across India and world

* Airtel mobile customers will be able to stay connected all time without having to worry about high call/data charges

* Says "national roaming - free incoming calls; no premium on outgoing calls; no data roaming charges"

* Starting April 1, Airtel customers roaming within India will enjoy free incoming calls/SMS and there will be no premium on outgoing calls

* Says home data packs for customers will apply even while they roam across India

* Says there will be no additional data charges on national roaming

* Says daily billing will be automatically adjusted to price of basic one day pack even for customers who don't buy a roaming pack

* Says starting April 1, 2017, even customers on international roaming without a pack will be fully protected from bill shocks

* International call charges cut by up to 90% to as low as INR 3/min, data charges by up to 99% to INR 3/MB across popular roaming destinations