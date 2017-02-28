BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
STOCKHOLM Feb 28 VBG:
* VBG Q4 sales 465 mln SEK (323)
* VBG Q4 operating profit 32 mln SEK (16)
* Proposes dividend of 44 mln SEK (41), which after share issue equals 1.75 crowns per share (1.63)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.