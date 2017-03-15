US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
(Corrects source link, no change in text)
March 15 Moody's:
* Indian ruling party's state election wins show broad-based support for government's reform agenda
* 2017 state election results in India, a credit positive for the sovereign Source: bit.ly/2nlRn7c
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)