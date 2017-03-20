(Corrects headline to say "Accelya" instead of "Accelya Kale Solutions")

March 20 Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd:

* Says combination of Accelya and Mercator completes

* Says John Johnston appointed CEO of combined group

* Jose Maria Hurtado appointed chief financial officer of combined company

* Says Warbug Pincus is the new majority shareholder in combined company