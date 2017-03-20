US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
(Corrects headline to say "Accelya" instead of "Accelya Kale Solutions")
March 20 Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd:
* Says combination of Accelya and Mercator completes
* Says John Johnston appointed CEO of combined group
* Jose Maria Hurtado appointed chief financial officer of combined company
* Says Warbug Pincus is the new majority shareholder in combined company Source text (bit.ly/2mjBb6k) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)