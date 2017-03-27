BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
March 27 Cobham Plc:
* Was informed orally by FCA that it was being referred for investigation
* Investigation in connection with co's handling of inside information prior to its trading update, rights issue announcement on April 26, 2016
* Company is cooperating fully with FCA and will update market on outcome in due course
* Proposed rights issue announced on March 2, 2017 remains on track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Elysian at Harmony LP says raises $15.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHDrWQ)