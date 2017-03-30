US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
(Corrects fifth bullet to add dropped words "south India")
March 30 Puravankara Ltd
* Says reduces overall debt by 4.50 billion rupees
* Says net-debt to equity ratio will now stand at 0.74 from the Dec 31, 2016 level of 0.94
* Says impact of debt reduction to lead to about INR 500 million being saved annually
* Says got INR 4.75 billion from exit of investment of land in Raidurg village
* In next few qtrs, co, unit Provident Housing will launch about 13 million sq feet across west and south India Further company coverage:
