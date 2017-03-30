BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
(Adds missing words T-100 jet in headline)
March 30 Italian defence group Leonardo says:
* U.S. unit plans to build new aircraft manufacturing facility in Tuskegee, Alabama
* To produce in Alabama its T-100 aircraft if it is selected by U.S. Air Force to provide the next-generation jet fighter training aircraft. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: