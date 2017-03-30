(Adds missing words T-100 jet in headline)

March 30 Italian defence group Leonardo says:

* U.S. unit plans to build new aircraft manufacturing facility in Tuskegee, Alabama

* To produce in Alabama its T-100 aircraft if it is selected by U.S. Air Force to provide the next-generation jet fighter training aircraft. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)