(Corrects currency in headline to dollars from pounds)
April 6 BP Plc:
* Says CEO Bob Dudley's 2016 total remuneration, including
pension was $11.6 million versus $19.4 million in 2015
* CEO Bob Dudley's 2016 annual bonus was $2.5 million vs.
$4.2 million in 2015
* Bob Dudley's deferred bp share component of 2016 annual
bonus was $848,000
* The salary for the group chief executive Dudley will
remain at $1.854 million for 2017
* Says CFO Brian Gilvary total remuneration for 2016 at 4.2
million pounds versus 5.1 million pounds in 2015
* From 2017, level of bonus paid for an 'on-target' score
will be reduced by 25 pct
* From 2017, the proportion of annual bonus that must be
deferred into shares will be increased from 33 pct to 50 pct
* Executive directors have voluntarily agreed the extension
of vesting periods for certain legacy share awards as a
transitional approach to the new policy
* From 2017, deferred shares will no longer be matched with
additional shares
* From 2017, will operate only two incentive plans – a
short-term annual bonus and a long-term performance share plan
* From 2017, maximum CEO longer-term incentives will be
reduced from seven times salary to a maximum of five times
salary
* Expected that Bob Dudley and Brian Gilvary will maintain a
shareholding of at least 250 percent of salary for two years
following retirement
* Committee believes that the relative reserves replacement
ratio measure does not fit with the group’s strategic focus on
'value over volume'
* 2016 proved rrr for exploration, including impact of Abu
Dhabi Onshore Oil Concession Renewal, was 96 pct for
subsidiaries, equity-accounted entities (2015 33 pct)
* 2016 proved rrr for exploration, with impact of Abu Dhabi
Onshore Oil Concession Renewal, 101 pct for subsidiaries (2015
28 pct),61 pct for equity-accounted entities (2015 76 pct)
