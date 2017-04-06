BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6 INDRE SOGN SPAREBANK
* PILLAR 2 REQUIREMENTS SET
* PILLAR 2 REQUIREMENT COMES INTO FORCE ON 30 JUNE 2017
* AS RESULT, HAS TOTAL MINIMUM REQUIREMENT FOR COMMON EQUITY OF 14.5 PERCENT GIVEN THE CURRENT LEVEL OF COUNTER-CYCLICAL BUFFER OF 1.5 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.