New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
(Corrects location of Accor-Pannonia Hotels to Hungary from Bulgaria.)
April 12 Orbis SA:
* Its unit, Hungary-based Accor-Pannonia Hotels Zrt., signs a letter of intent (LoI) concerning sale of "Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge" hotel for 76 million euros ($80.69 million) to an external investor
* Under the terms of letter of intent the buyer to conduct due diligence of the hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.