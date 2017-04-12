(Corrects location of Accor-Pannonia Hotels to Hungary from Bulgaria.)

April 12 Orbis SA:

* Its unit, Hungary-based Accor-Pannonia Hotels Zrt., signs a letter of intent (LoI) concerning sale of "Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge" hotel for 76 million euros ($80.69 million) to an external investor

* Under the terms of letter of intent the buyer to conduct due diligence of the hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)