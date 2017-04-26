New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 Marie Brizard Wine And Spirits SA:
* FY net sales EUR 431.3 million ($469.08 million) versus EUR 445.9 million year ago
* FY EBITDA EUR 17.1 million versus EUR 11.2 million year ago
* FY net income group share EUR 6.9 million versus EUR 5.8 million year ago Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.