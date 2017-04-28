BRIEF-Employers Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Employers holdings inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rZcDhU) Further company coverage:
(Corrects currency unit throughout to billion from million)
April 27 United Bank For Africa Plc:
* Q1 net interest income 51.59 billion naira versus 33.30 billion naira year ago
* Q1 profit before income tax 25.47 billion naira versus 18.08 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2qb0Izu Further company coverage: ($1 = 314.5000 naira) (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Renaissancere Holdings- effective may 25 Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd entered into fourth amendment to letter of credit reimbursement agreement