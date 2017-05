(Corrects headline to add dropped words 'Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma')

April 28 GENMAB

* GENMAB ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR DARZALEX® (DARATUMUMAB) FOR RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA

* SAYS GENMAB WILL RECEIVE MILESTONE PAYMENTS TOTALING USD 48 MILLION FROM JANSSEN BIOTECH, INC

* SAYS THESE MILESTONE PAYMENTS WERE INCLUDED IN FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ISSUED BY GENMAB ON FEBRUARY 22, 2017 AND THEREFORE THERE IS NO CHANGE TO COMPANY'S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOLLOWING THIS APPROVAL