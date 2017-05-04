(Rpt with no changes to text)
May 4 Gjensidige Forsikring Asa
* Gjensidige q1 pretax profit nok 1,365 million (Reuters
poll nok 1.24 billion)
* Gjensidige q1 combined ratio 86.8 percent (Reuters poll
88.5 percent)
* Adjusted for a one-off related to pension payments of nok
476.6 million, underwriting result in q1 2016 was a
record-strong nok 774.1 million, corresponding to a combined
ratio of 86.0
* Remains confident in gjensidige’s ability to deliver solid
earnings and dividend growth over time.
* Repeats target for combined ratio at the lower end of the
target corridor of 90–93 (undiscounted and given zero run-off
effects) and sees average annual run-off gains the next 3-5
years of around NOK 900 million, moving the expected reported
combined ratio to the lower end of the 86-89 corridor
(undiscounted)
* Says although the macroeconomic situation is still
somewhat challenging, the outlook for the Norwegian and Nordic
general insurance operations is still regarded as good.
