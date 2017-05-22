BRIEF-APN Property Group updates on listing of convenience retail REIT
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Tikehau Capital Sc:
* Tikehau Capital announces the planned sale of its stake in Asten Santé
* Planned sale of its stake in Asten Santé to La Poste Group.
* Sale will generate a pre-tax capital gain of approximately 16 millions euros for Tikehau Capital before transaction fees. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd