May 8 Hastings Group Holdings Plc:

* Bookrunner says proposed placing of shares in hastings group holdings plc

* Bookrunner says Hastings Investco Limited is announcing its intention to sell approximately 35 million ordinary shares in hastings

* Bookrunner says placing shares represent approximately 5.3% of company's issued share capital

* Bookrunner says placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild

* Bookrunner says Hastings will not receive any proceeds from placing