May 8 Hastings Group Holdings Plc:
* Bookrunner says proposed placing of shares in hastings
group holdings plc
* Bookrunner says Hastings Investco Limited is announcing
its intention to sell approximately 35 million ordinary shares
in hastings
* Bookrunner says placing shares represent approximately
5.3% of company's issued share capital
* Bookrunner says placing shares are being offered by way of
an accelerated bookbuild
* Bookrunner says Hastings will not receive any proceeds
from placing
