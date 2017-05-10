(Corrects May 8 brief headline to say company's stockholder
Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV, not Cascadian, may resell
up to 1.82 million shares. Adds bullets with additional details
of financing)
May 8 Cascadian Therapeutics Inc
* Files S-3 related to possible resale of up to 1.82 million
shares of common stock by Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV
and its affiliates - SEC filing
* Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV has option to resell
common shares of the company, as part of Series E preferred
stock financing announced in January by Cascadian
* S-3 filing is not related to a new secondary issue by
Cascadian
* Cascadian will not receive any cash proceeds from the
possible sale of any of shares of common stock by Growth Equity
Opportunities Fund
