(Corrects to add dropped word "pay" in headline)

May 9 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:

* Tribune Media says if merger is terminated under certain circumstances, termination fee payable by Tribune to Sinclair will be $135.5 million

* Tribune-If merger is terminated as required stockholder vote is not obtained, termination fee payable by co to be $38.5 million plus Sinclair’S costs & expenses Source text: (bit.ly/2qVoT1H) Further company coverage: