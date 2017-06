(Corrects typographical error in headline)

May 16 Gati Ltd

* Says co, FCCB holder(s) resolved to settle dispute by entering into settlement agreement where by 7,528 FCCBs will be redeemed

* Says 7,373 no's of FCCBs will be converted into fully paid equity shares of Gati

* Says balance 7,281 no's of FCCBs will be redeemed or converted into fully paid equity shares of Gati at discretion of FCCB holder(s) Source text - (bit.ly/2rlAZlY) Further company coverage: