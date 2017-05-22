BRIEF-Moody's says Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18
* Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18
(Corrects story from May 17 to fix spelling of company name in headline and body)
May 22 TIKEHAU CAPITAL SC:
* AS OF MARCH 31, 2017, TIKEHAU CAPITAL'S ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AMOUNTED TO € 10.3 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: